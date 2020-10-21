Improve the lot of railway employees: RMU

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 October 2020 01:00 IST

‘The government should stop privatisation of railways’

The Rail Mazdoor Union (RMU), East Coast Railway (E Co R), has demanded better working conditions to railwaymen, who were putting in their best efforts despite the pandemic threat.

The working conditions and industrial relations have gradually deteriorated in the railways in the recent past. The rights and welfare of workers were neglected, payment of TA and DA and night duty allowances were stopped unilaterally, ignoring the hard work being done by railwaymen in the pandemic situation, RMU president Ch. Gandhi told the media here on Tuesday.

He called for a united struggle to protect the interests of railway workers as the government was moving towards privatisation of railway and has already amended the labour laws to the advantage of managements. He demanded payment of bonus, which was the right of the working class, and to pay TA, DA and other allowances as usual.

Mr. Gandhi demanded that the government stop privatisation of railways, failing which, RMU would intensify the agitation apart from bringing all stakeholders onto a common platform to achieve the genuine demands.

RMU vice president P.J.J. Raju, divisional secretary E. Sudheer Kumar and president M.V. Papa Rao were present at the media conference.