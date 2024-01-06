GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Improve technical and communication skills to face career challenges, APSCHE Vice-Chairman tells students

January 06, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
APSCHE Vice-Chairman K. Rama Mohana Rao lighting the lamp in the Graduation Day function at Avanthi Engineering College in Vizianagaram district on Saturday.

APSCHE Vice-Chairman K. Rama Mohana Rao lighting the lamp in the Graduation Day function at Avanthi Engineering College in Vizianagaram district on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Vice-Chairman K. Rama Mohana Rao on Saturday said that students of engineering and other courses must strive hard to improve their technical knowledge and communication skills to face all kinds of challenges in their career.

He said that the youngsters cannot relax after getting an employment in reputed company as there are no permanent jobs anywhere in the world. Along with Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar, he participated in the Graduation Day function organised in Avanthi Engineering College of Cherukupalli, Vizianagaram district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that updating knowledge in chosen subject should be done on a day-to-day basis to survive and get higher positions in corporate world. Mr. Ravi Shankar said that single-minded approach would make every student to reach top goals in chosen fields and crack civil services within no time.

The college chairman Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that Avanthi Group was planning to establish a university as the group had three decades of experience in running several colleges both in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Director of Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) Abraham Varughese and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.