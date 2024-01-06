Improve technical and communication skills to face career challenges, APSCHE Vice-Chairman tells students

January 06, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Vice-Chairman K. Rama Mohana Rao on Saturday said that students of engineering and other courses must strive hard to improve their technical knowledge and communication skills to face all kinds of challenges in their career.

He said that the youngsters cannot relax after getting an employment in reputed company as there are no permanent jobs anywhere in the world. Along with Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar, he participated in the Graduation Day function organised in Avanthi Engineering College of Cherukupalli, Vizianagaram district.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that updating knowledge in chosen subject should be done on a day-to-day basis to survive and get higher positions in corporate world. Mr. Ravi Shankar said that single-minded approach would make every student to reach top goals in chosen fields and crack civil services within no time.

The college chairman Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that Avanthi Group was planning to establish a university as the group had three decades of experience in running several colleges both in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Director of Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) Abraham Varughese and others were present.