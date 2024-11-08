 />
Improve tech. skills to handle cybercrimes, false social media posts, police told

Published - November 08, 2024 07:20 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau
Vizianagaram SP Vakul Jindal.

Vizianagaram SP Vakul Jindal. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal on Friday advised the police officials of all ranks to enhance their technological skills to handle cyber crimes and unethical social media posts.

Speaking to the media here, he said that the department had been conducting special training programmes for all station house officers and other personnel in view of increasing incidence of cyber crimes.

Mr. Jindal urged people not to respond to calls from unknown persons seeking One Time Passwords, PAN numbers, and bank account details.

He said the department would take stern action on people who would use social media platforms to target public representatives, officials and individuals with false allegations and derogatory remarks.

