Improve functioning of Spandana, Jagan tells officials

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
November 02, 2022 09:03 IST

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. File | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to improve the functioning of the Spandana programme by upgrading the skills of the staff and adopting a constructive approach in redressing people’s grievances.

During a review meeting of the programme held on Monday, the Chief Minister told officials that no complaint should be left unsolved.

He suggested that a mechanism be put in place to attend to the complaints and solve the issues raised by the people.

He also directed the officials to examine the working of the Spandana at the micro level and formulate an action plan for improving it.

Officials should also examine the response systems that existed in other States and adopt the best practices for serving the people better, he said.

