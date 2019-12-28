Improve basic amenities for adivasis in Agency area: ST panel chief

National ST Commission Chairman Nand Kumar Sai asked officials to improve basic amenities for adivasis in the Agency area of the district and ensure that the welfare schemes being implemented by the State and the Central governments reached the eligible.

He held a meeting with officials on the conditions in the Agency area at the GVMC conference hall on Saturday.

ITDA Project Officer Balaji said the intensity of malaria was reduced by 44% during the current year. Under the Forest Rights Act, 38,112 pattas were given to girijans.

Paderu MLA K. Bhgyalakshmi, District Collector V. Vinay Chand, Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana, Joint Collector L. Siva Sankar, Police Commissioner R.K. Meena, Girijan Co-operative Corporation Managing Director P.A. Sobha and National ST Commission Director Lalit Latta participated.

The Chairman received representations from various sections.