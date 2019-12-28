Andhra Pradesh

Improve basic amenities for adivasis in Agency area: ST panel chief

more-in

‘Ensure welfare schemes reach the eligible’

National ST Commission Chairman Nand Kumar Sai asked officials to improve basic amenities for adivasis in the Agency area of the district and ensure that the welfare schemes being implemented by the State and the Central governments reached the eligible.

He held a meeting with officials on the conditions in the Agency area at the GVMC conference hall on Saturday.

ITDA Project Officer Balaji said the intensity of malaria was reduced by 44% during the current year. Under the Forest Rights Act, 38,112 pattas were given to girijans.

Paderu MLA K. Bhgyalakshmi, District Collector V. Vinay Chand, Municipal Commissioner G. Srijana, Joint Collector L. Siva Sankar, Police Commissioner R.K. Meena, Girijan Co-operative Corporation Managing Director P.A. Sobha and National ST Commission Director Lalit Latta participated.

The Chairman received representations from various sections.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 28, 2019 9:03:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/improve-basic-amenities-for-adivasis-in-agency-area-st-panel-chief/article30421124.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY