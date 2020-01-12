Impressive performances by students

Vibrant performances by students marked the 34th annual day celebrations of the Sri Vijnana Vihara English Medium High School at Enikepadu here on Saturday.

Students presented a range of performances from daredevil stunts to dances and a special event where a large number of students enacted the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Students also took part in demonstrations where various feats were performed individually and also in groups.

Annadaanam Subrahmanya, editor of a monthly magazine, was the chief speaker at the event. Lokesh Foundries Pvt. Ltd managing director Bayana Venkata Rao, Heal Foundation founder Koneru Satya Prasad and Ramakrishna Samithi secretary V. Durga Prasad Raju were among the guests.