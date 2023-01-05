Impossible for Chandrababu Naidu to retain his Assembly constituency in 2024 elections, says Minister for Mines

January 05, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The war of words between Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and Minister for Mines Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy went a step further on Thursday with the latter declaring that it would be impossible for Mr. Naidu to win the 2024 Assembly election from his home constituency of Kuppam.

Addressing a press conference at Sadum in Punganur Assembly constituency on Thursday, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said the TDP chief was stooping to new lows by making ‘ridiculous’ allegations against him.

Referring to the term ‘Punganur Pudingi’ allegedly used by Mr. Naidu against him, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said that ‘Pudingi’ means a powerful man. “Mr. Naidu himself is admitting that I am stronger than him. His allegations against me are ridiculous,” the Minister said.

“Naidu became an MLA in the 1970s thanks to Indira Gandhi, and later backstabbed N.T. Rama Rao and usurped power from him. Even while being a Chief Minister, he was unable to win a majority in Kuppam in the Assembly elections”Peddireddi Ramachandra ReddyMinister for Mines

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said that right from their college days, Mr. Naidu desperately tried to have an upper hand on him, but in vain. “Mr. Naidu became an MLA in the 1970s thanks to Indira Gandhi, and later backstabbed N.T. Rama Rao and usurped power from him. Even while being a Chief Minister, Mr. Naidu was unable to win a majority in Kuppam in the Assembly elections,” Mr. Ramachandra Reddy claimed.

Referring to the granite mining in Kuppam, the Minister said that based on complaints lodged by Mr. Naidu, the State government conducted raids and imposed fines on those violating the norms. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy granted revenue division status to Kuppam on Mr. Naidu’s request.

The Minister also challenged Mr. Naidu to reveal how much Heritage Foods was paying the dairy farmers, and said that his own dairy firm paid farmers more than what Mr. Naidu’s firm does.