Imposition of Section 30 won’t disrupt Pawan Kalyan’s campaign in Kakinada, says Eluru Range DIG

June 11, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KAKINADA

Eluru Range DIG G.V.G. Ashok Kumar has said that the Section 30 of the Police Act imposed in the Peddapuram police division in Kakinada district will not disrupt ‘Varahi Yatra’ (campaign) of Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan.

According to Section 30, written permission is mandatory to conduct any gathering.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan is scheduled to participate in the programme at Annavaram and address a public meeting at Prathipadu on June 14.

On June 10, Peddapuram DSP K. Latha Kumar imposed the Section 30 of the Police Act for 20 days (till June 30) keeping in view the prevailing law and order situation after a clash between the Dalits and non-Dalits in the Peddapuram police division.

“The Section 30 was imposed due to the existing law and order situation following the clash. However, it will not hinder the scheduled yatra of Mr. Pawan Kalyan,” said Mr. Ashok Kumar on Sunday.

According to an official release issued by the Jana Sena Party, Mr. Pawan Kalyan is scheduled to address a public meeting at Prathipadu on June 14 and Kakinada on June 18. Party Political Affairs Committee member Pantham Nanaji released a poster for the programmes in Kakinada on Sunday.