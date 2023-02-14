Imposition of penalty suggested on AB Venkateswara Rao

February 14, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - GUNTUR

In a major development, the Union Public Service Commission has sanctioned imposition of penalty on A.B. Venkateswara Rao, a 1989 batch IPS officer of the A.P. cadre, based on the charge sheet filed by the State government on December 18, 2020.

In a communication, Sanjeev Kumar, Under Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt of India, said: “Reduction in the time scale of pay by two stages till May 31, 2024, is imposed on the member of service, Mr. A.B. Venkateswara Rao, with further directions that he will not earn increments of pay during such period and, on expiry of said period, the reduction will have the effect of postponing future increments of his pay.”

The Ministry of Home Affairs sent a communication to Chief Secretary K.S.. Jawahar Reddy in this regard on Tuesday.

It mentioned that, “Referring to the Govt of A.P. letter dated December 16, 2021, on the subject and to say that, with approval of the competent authority, records of the case relating to disciplinary proceedings initiated by the State government against Mr. Venkateswara Rao vide charge sheet dated December 18, 2020, were submitted to UPSC on February 21, 2022 for advice of the Commission on the quantum of penalty that may be imposed on him. The UPSC in its letter dated October 21, 2022 has advised for imposition of the penalty on the charged officer.”

In fact, it is a major penalty, observed sources in the Secretariat, while reacting to the development.

In addition to that, the Union government also maintained that, “In this connection, it is stated that in terms of Rule 7(2) of the AIS (D&A) Rules, 1969, the penalty of dismissal, removal or compulsory retirement shall not be imposed on a member of the Service except by an order of the Central Government. However, in the present case, the UPSC has not advised for imposition of the penalty of dismissal, removal or compulsory retirement on the Charged Officer.”

Further, the Ministry of Home Affairs said: “On examination of the matter, the competent authority, in the light of Rule 7 of the AIS (D&A) Rules, 1969, has decided that further action in the matter may be taken by the State government. The State government is requested to intimate this Ministry about action taken in the matter”.