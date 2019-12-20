Imposing ‘dry law’ will reduce crime: prohibition panel head

Imposition of a ‘dry law’ would lead to a drastic fall in the crime rate, State-Level Liquor Prohibition Awareness Committee V. Lakshman Rao said on Thursday.

Addressing officials from Excise and Prohibition, Police, Medical and Health and other departments at the Zilla Parishad Hall here, Mr. Lakshman Rao said that the Disha rape and murder case could have been prevented had there been a ban on the sale of liquor.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is firm on imposing total prohibition in phases over the next five years,” Mr. Lakshman Rao said, citing Gujarat as an example of a State that has successfully implemented total prohibition.

Stating that it was wrong to assume that liquor was a major revenue earner, he wondered how countries which have been implementing total prohibition are ensuring high GDP growth and per capita income.

Mr. Rao said that it has been proved worldwide that liquor consumption would lead to an increase in crime rate and road accidents. The addiction also takes a toll on a family’s finances, he said.

“Hence, the Chief Minister is seeking to implement prohibition in phases after including it in the party’s manifesto. The committee, along with other government departments, would conduct de-addiction camps at area, district and regional government hospitals soon,” he said.

Hits out at Naidu

Hitting out at former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for lifting prohibition and not taking any action against belt shops after forming the government post-bifurcation, Mr. Lakshman Rao said, “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has initiated measures to prevent Navya Andhra Pradesh from turning into Madya Andhra Pradesh (liquor-filled Andhra Pradesh).”

By reducing the number of IMFL shops and bars and taking over retail sale of liquor by the government-controlled shops, indiscriminate access to liquor has been prevented, he said.

Excise Deputy Commissioner T. Srinivasa Rao and Assistant Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and others were present.