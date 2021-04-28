Impose limited lockdown to take up vaccination drive: Naidu

VIJAYAWADA

28 April 2021 23:35 IST

‘State has failed to rise to the occasion’

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has asked the government to consider imposing a “limited lockdown” for a week or 10 days in the State so as to take up massive vaccination drive.

The lockdown could be withdrawn once satisfactory results were obtained, Mr. Naidu said while addressing the media virtually on Wednesday.

Stating that Andhra Pradesh had earned the dubious distinction of being the State that was worst-hit during the second wave of COVID-19, Mr. Naidu said, “The lives of people are in a jeopardy. The system has derailed. It is becoming difficult for people to find place at burial grounds to perform the last rites of those who succumbed to the virus.”

“The government is not in a position to provide beds in hospitals, medical oxygen, ventilators and medicines to the patients. It is, however, bent on conducting the SSC and Intermediate examinations as per schedule,” Mr. Naidu said.

The positivity rate of the COVID-19 tests in the State reached 25.8%, he added.

“The neighbouring States are taking precautions to prevent the spread of virus from Andhra Pradesh. While Tamil Nadu is insisting on e-pass for entry into its territory, Odisha is closing its borders. This exposes the efficiency of the Andhra Pradesh government in tackling the situation,” Mr. Naidu observed.

The government had issued several GOs in a hurry prior to the hearing of virus-related cases in the High Court, but failed to ensure their strict implementation, he alleged.