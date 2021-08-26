Impose fine on those violating COVID-19 norms: Jagan

‘Officials should not be complacent as a third wave is said to be round the corner’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the District Collectors and Superintendents of Police (SPs) to impose fine on commercial and other establishments violating the COVID-19 norms and strictly enforce the restrictions in general to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Addressing the District Collectors and SPs during a video-conference on ‘Spandana’ on Wednesday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said though the number of COVID-19 cases plateaued and the recovery rate vastly improved, the officials should not be complacent in dealing with the disease as a third wave was said to be round the corner.

Marriage gatherings of more than 150 persons should not be allowed lest they should become super-spreader events, and the standard operating procedures prescribed for schools should be strictly followed as they had reopened across the State.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said if school students were found to have COVID -19 symptoms, not only they but also their parents should be tested, in order to take necessary remedial action.

He ordered that focussed testing (RTPCR) should be done and door-to-door fever surveys be continued for the sake of constant monitoring of the disease.

He directed the Collectors to increase the infrastructure in hospitals in order to tackle the third wave. Focus should be on making oxygen beds available as per requirement, giving training to nurses on paediatric care and setting up PSA oxygen plants in all government hospitals and in private hospitals having more than 100 beds.

The Chief Minister also told the officials to be alert to the spread of seasonal diseases such as malaria, typhoid, dengue and chikungunya during the rainy season.

Deputy CM and Minister for Health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Ministers P. Ramachandra Reddy and B. Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, and DGP Gautam Sawang were present.