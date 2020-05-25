Andhra Pradesh

Imported cigarettes worth ₹3 crore seized

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in association with SGST personnel seized a huge quantity of foreign cigarettes imported illegally. The stocks were being transported from New Delhi, the DRI officials said.

DRI Vijayawada unit officials intercepted a truck heading to a transport company office at P. Nainavaram village in Krishna district on Saturday and seized 29,99,600 cigarette packets of ‘Paris’ brand of Myanmar origin packed in 300 boxes.

“As the cigarettes were not legally imported and do not possess any health warning as per the requirements, stocks worth about ₹3 crore have been confiscated under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962,” the DRI officials said in a press release.

The vehicle was seized, the driver taken into custody and cases were registered.

Another consignment

In another joint operation, the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) and the DRI officials intercepted a vehicle transporting cigarettes of local brands without any valid documents. The SGST officials seized the stocks along with the vehicle.

