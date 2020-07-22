Importance of NAAC accreditation stressed

The National Accreditation and Assessment Council(NAAC) was making an all-out effort to bring together the industry and academy on a common platform, said adviser M. S. Shyamasundar.

Taking part in a webinar organised by the Vikrama Simhapuri University(VSU), in association with NAAC advisory team, New Delhi, he said in his opening remarks that NAAC accreditation was imperative for all the higher educational institutions to get UGC grants. It would also enable the higher educational institutions to get global recognition.

VSU vice-chancellor R Sudarsana Rao said VSU was fully geared up to get NAAC accreditation.

Other advisers of the NAAC who participated in the webinar were Pratibha Singh, K. R. Vishnu Mahesh, D. K. Kamble, A. V. Prasad. Principals of VSU-affiliated colleges, VSU faculty and other VSU officials were also present in the webinar.