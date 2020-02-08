Importance of forests in maintaining ecological balance stressed

In compliance of MoU signed between the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan to create awareness about forest and environment, Forest Research Centre for Coastal Ecosystem (FRC-CE), Visakhapatnam initiated ‘Prakriti: A scientist-student connect initiative’ among students of Kendriya Vidyalayas located in the city on Friday.

S. Chakrabarti, Scientist-G and Head of FRC-CE, guided a ‘research outreach’ team comprising T. Anusha and Srinivas to organise an interactive training at Malkapuram KV near Gandhigram on biodiversity and ecological issues. KVS principal Krishna Karmakar, FRC-CE technician T. Anusha and others explained about the ‘Prakruti’ programme and its contribution towards environment and society. Ms. Anusha elaborated on different aspects of biodiversity, threats and conservation of biodiversity.

After presentation of a video regarding biodiversity, the students were asked to identify the flora and fauna as part of a quiz. Later a pictorial quiz was conducted displaying 25 species of flora and fauna.

D. S. Chakrabarti, Scientist-G, FRC-CE, delivered a talk on the importance of trees and forests and pointed out that apart from inhaling oxygen through lungs, oxygen also ignites the heart beat when human embryo is only 22 days of gestation period. The importance of forests in maintaining ecological balance was also discussed during the presentation.

Ms. Karmakar expressed that many new concepts were learnt by not only students but also by teachers as a part of Prakriti programme. One of the school faculties, Jagan Mohan, proposed a vote of thanks.