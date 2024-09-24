ADVERTISEMENT

Import duty exemption on maize: BJP Andhra Pradesh president Purandeswari appeals to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Published - September 24, 2024 12:02 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Poultry sector provides livelihood for more than 10 lakh people in Andhra Pradesh

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Andhra Pradesh State BJP President D. Purandeswari and Poultry Federation of Andhra Pradesh representatives interacting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in New Delhi, on September 23. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Andhra Pradesh State BJP President D. Purandeswari and Poultry Federation of Andhra Pradesh (PFAP) representatives appealed to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to exempt import duty on the import of two lakh metric tonnes of maize meant for poultry feed in Andhra Pradesh.

In a meeting with Ms. Sitharaman in New Delhi on September 23, Ms. Purandeswari appealed to her to extend necessary support to the poultry sector in Andhra Pradesh by exempting the import duty on maize. “In Andhra Pradesh, the annual production of chickens is estimated to be above five crore. Nearly 3,000 poultry farmers are involved in the sector supporting livelihood for above 10 lakh people”, Ms. Purandeswari said. 

Ms. Purandeswari has updated the Finance Minister that poultry sector was the second largest sector, which provides more employment opportunities after aqua sector in Andhra Pradesh. “The exemption of the import duty on maize will be a great help for the poultry sector,” Poultry Federation of Andhra Pradesh representatives said. 

According to an official release, Ms. Sitharaman has promised to respond to the appeal by the Poultry Federation of Andhra Pradesh. PFAP President Komatapalli Venkata Subba Rao, Gannamani Venkata Subramanyam, Godithi Gangadhar accompanied Ms. Purandeswari.

