Implementing C2+50% formula in MSP will be fitting tribute to M.S. Swaminathan: farmers’ leader

September 29, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - ONGOLE

Samyukta Kisan Morcha Prakasam district convenor Ch. Ranga Rao on Thursday said that the Centre providing statutory backing to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime on the basis of the formula evolved by noted agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan will be the real tribute to the architect of India’s green revolution.

Condoling the death of the distinguished scientist, who developed high-yielding wheat and rice varieties and ensured food security for the country, the farmers’ leader said the formula C2 (comprehensive cost of production) plus 50%, suggested by him as the head of the National Commission for Farmers, for all crops, including commercial ones, would only ensure livelihood security to farmers and rescue the farm sector from a deep crisis.

A suitable memorial should be constructed and a foundation set up to further research and achieve the ‘‘green revolution for ever’‘ as envisaged by Dr. Swaminathan, he said.

