Implementation of nutrition schemes for pregnant women dismal in Andhra Pradesh, finds Vigilance

Shortage of eggs, variations in stock position and lack of supervision was observed, says Director-General

Shortage of eggs, variations in stock position and lack of supervision was observed, says Director-General

The Anganwadi centres have been found to be dismal in implementing the YSR Sampoorna Poshana and YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus schemes, for which the State government has allocated crores of rupees.

This was revealed during raids conducted by Vigilance and Enforcement officials on Anganwadi centres in many districts on Friday.

YSR Sampoorna Poshana and YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus schemes are aimed at providing nutritious food to pregnant and lactating mothers and children studying at Anganwadi centres.

The Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) teams inspected 56 centres across the State and detected many irregularities. As per the menu, rice, eggs, milk, leafy vegetable curry, dal, dates and chikki should be given to pregnant and lactating women and children said V&E Director General Shankha Brata Bagchi.

But in many centres, the menu was not being followed and diet kits were not supplied to some centres. In some centres, the Vigilance officials said the Women Development and Child Welfare Department were not visiting and monitoring the implementation of the schemes.

“The teams visited Simmapeta village in Srikakulam district, K. Nagara Palem centre in Visakhapatnam district, Yarlagadda Anganwadi Centre in Krishna district, A. Konduru of NTR district, North Rajupalem in Nellore district, East Peta in Chittoor and Pelluru in Prakasam districts. Officials detected a shortage of eggs and other items. The menu was also not being adhered to,” said the V&E Director General.

A report would be sent to the State government on variations in stock registers, poor supply of diet kits, lack of supervision and other irregularities in implementing the schemes in Anganwadi centres, Mr. Bagchi said.