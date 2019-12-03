Implement ‘Zero FIR’rule without fail: DGP

Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang has said all police stations in the State have been asked to implement the ‘Zero FIR’ rule which spares people in need of urgent help the hassle of making the rounds of police stations to lodge a complaint.

The decision comes in the wake of the case of sexual assault and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad whose family was allegedly denied registration of FIR at a police station due to jurisdiction issue.

“Instructions regarding registration of ‘Zero FIR’ have been given to all the units, district Superintendents of Police, Commissioners, Station House Officers, inspectors and all others on the ground,” Mr. Sawang said speaking during the inaugural session of a workshop on training of trainers and launch of material for Grama/Ward Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsis, at the police headquarters at Mangalagiri on Monday.

Explaining how ‘Zero FIR’ would help people in need, Mr. Sawang said, “If a woman is in trouble and wants to lodge a complaint, she can approach the nearest police station. The personnel will receive the complaint and forward the FIR to the station concerned.” He said the modalities were being worked out.

Word of caution

“It is observed that when the public approaches the police stations for registration of cases, often they are being directed to go to other police station on point of territorial jurisdiction which is not correct. Even if the alleged offence has been committed outside the jurisdiction, FIR shall still be registered and the same should be transferred to an appropriate police station,” Mr. Sawang told officials in the circular.

“The police officers who fail to comply with the registration of Zero FIR may invite prosecution under Section 166A of IPC and also departmental action,” he said.