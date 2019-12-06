Implement women’s safety laws strictly, demand students

Hundreds of students marched out to the Collectorate here on Thursday condemning the Central and State governments for not effectively implementing women’s safety laws. The rally began at Raj Vihar centre and ended at the Collectorate.

The rally was organised by the Students Federation of India (SFI), All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI). The leaders of these organisations demanded swift justice in rape cases and added that the Central and the State governments must implement laws made for women’s safety strictly.

They claimed that the Central government had failed to implement the women’s safety laws made after the Nirbhaya incident even after numerous protests.

Speaking at the event, AIDWA leader Nirmala said a rape was being recorded every 30 seconds in the country and added that the BJP government had failed to provide protection to women. “Not just making laws, the government must also implement the said laws,” she said.

She demanded that fast-track courts must be set up to deal with cases of sexual assault to increase conviction rate and deliver justice quickly.

DYFI city secretary Raghavendra, DYFRI city vice-president Hussain Basha, SFI city secretary Durga Prasad, and SFI city president Madhu took part in the event.