Implement recommendations of 11th pay revision panel: JAC

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Employees, Teachers, Workers and Pensioners of Andhra Pradesh announced that all members of the organisations affiliated to it would launch an agitation demanding that the government address their issues ranging from implementation of 11th Pay Revision Commission recommendations to increasing the retirement age of Class IV employees to 62. Addressing a press conference, JAC chairman N. Chandrasekhar Reddy said that employees and teachers would sport black badges while attending work on November 22 and would also stage demonstrations during lunch hour.

“On November 29, all employees, workers and pensioners would stage a protest at MRO offices. They would stage protests at all Collectorates on December 10,” he said.

Mr. Reddy said that a State-level meeting would be conducted on December 20 in Vijayawada to mount pressure on the government. “The JAC has been demanding resolution of long-pending issues including many which were promised in the election campaign by the YSRCP government,” he said.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should immediately scrap the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) which was listed by the YSRCP in its manifesto,” Mr. Reddy said.

Other demands

Immediate regularisation of contract workers through the cabinet sub-committee appointed for the same purpose, release of arrears under 11th PRC from July 2018 to July 2019, implementation of PRC for public sector employees and gurukul teachers and government employees were among other demands raised by the JAC.

JAC secretary general Ch. Joseph Sudheer Babu asked the government to streamline the health card system, provide job security to contractual employees, ensure timely disbursement of salaries and continue Telugu-medium schools.

United Teachers Federation chairman P. Babu Reddy, APTF (257) chairman N. Raghurami Reddy, APTF (1938) chairman G. Hridayaraju, Class IV employees association chairman C. Gopalakrishna and others took part in the meeting held earlier to discuss the course of action at AP NGOs Bhavan.