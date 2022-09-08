Implement Radhakrishnan Commission recommendations, demand tenant farmers

Condition of farmers in Andhra Pradesh distressing, says AIKS leader

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA
September 08, 2022 20:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

AIKS leader Vijoo Krishnan addressing the tenant farmers in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

ADVERTISEMENT

The Andhra Pradesh Tenant farmers’ Association has urged the State government to come to the rescue of the tenant farmers without any delay and implement the recommendations of the Sri Radhakrishnan Commission.

Addressing a meeting organised by the association here on Thursday, All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) national secretary Vijoo Krishnan said the condition of farmers in Andhra Pradesh was distressing.

“It is pertinent to mention that Andhra Pradesh, which has the highest number of tenant farmers, is witnessing increasing rate of suicides,” he observed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government failed to ensure MSP and provide subsidies and schemes to the farmers, he alleged.

In comparison, the Government of Kerala was paying ₹1,000 per quintal more than the MSP while procuring the farmers’ produce, he said. The panchayats would identify the tenant farmers and extend all benefits to them on a par with the land owners, he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

MLC K/ Lakshman Rao,  TDP MLA  Nimmala Ramanaidu, Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Pothina Mahesh, and association secretary M. Hari Babu spoke.

They said the farmers should get a fair price for the produce. The MSP announced for various crops was lower than the actual cost of production, they added.

The government should ensure that tenant farmers had access to zero percent interest crop loans from banks, crop insurance, and other agricultural subsidies, they added. The tenant farmers should have be given the Crop Cultivator Rights Card (CCRC).

The government was fixing meters to agricultural pump sets, which would be a big burden on the farmers, they said.

Mr. Lakshman Rao said there were 24.5 lakh tenant farmers as per the Radhakrishnan Commission. All of them should get access to institutional credit, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app