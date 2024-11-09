Implement PM Surya Ghar scheme effectively, says Anantapur Collector

Anantapur District Collector Vinod Kumar V. has said the district had all the potential to achieve top place in the country in implementation of Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar scheme.

The Collector, speaking at the PM Surya Ghar mela held at the APSPDCL office here on Saturday (November 09), urged people to get a solar rooftop installed with subsidy through the scheme which would bring down the electricity bills. Mr. Vinod Kumar said the district receives lesser rainfall and temperatures are very high which is suitable for solar power generation.

Mr. Vinod Kumar said the district should achieve top rank in the implementation of the scheme not just at State but at the national-level and asked the officials, people and bank officials to work in this direction. He asked officials to implement the scheme in the city as well as 32 mandals of the district and implement the scheme in a mission mode.

The Collector said government and bank officials should take up the benefits of the scheme effectively to the people. He urged officials to give priority to utilise every drop of rain water and solar energy to the optimum level.

