Implement old pension scheme: RTC union

The APSRTC Employees Union (EU) has stated the employees were agitated over their pension in the wake of merging the RTC with the Public Transport Department (PTD). Recalling that the State government had promised to extend all the benefits, which were being provided to the government employees, to APSRTC employees, EU president Y. V. Rao and general secretary Palisetti Damodara Rao on Monday said and added that as many as 52,000 employees were brought under the PTD after the merger.

The employees were demanding implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). The Committee, however, was asking the employees to choose either the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) or Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). The employees feel both the CPS and EPF were not beneficial to them. The government also had scrapped the Staff Retirement Benefit Scheme (SRBS) from this month and the Staff Benevolent Trust (SBT) also. It was unfortunate that the government had plans to do away with the trade unions, which strive for the welfare of workers and the progress of the organisation, they said.