Implement lockdown strictly, Chief Secretaries told

Union Cabinet Secretary Rajeev Gauba told the Chief Secretaries of the States to strictly implement the lockdown as COVID-19 posed a threat to people’s lives and the economy could be revived after the temporary shock.

In a video-conference on Saturday, Mr. Gauba said the nationwide lockdown helped in acquiring a considerable grip on COVID situation and this was not the time to be complacent. Some relaxations were given in rural areas from April 20 and the approach hereafter needed to be calibrated.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney told Mr. Gauba that the government had permitted economic activities in green zones and listed other containment measures taken with due focus on curbing the menace in the hotspots.

Special Chief Secretary (health, medical and family welfare) K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Additional DGP (law and order) Ravi Sankar Ayyanar and Principal Secretary (home) Kumar Vishwajeet were among those present.