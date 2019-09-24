Andhra Pradesh

Implement Koneru panel recommendations: CPI

Communist Party of India(CPI) senior leaders Muppala Nageswara Rao and Jalli Wilson on Monday asked the State government to implement the Koneru Rangarao Committee’s recommendations with regard to land distribution and revenue reforms.

‘SCS a lifeline’

Addressing a media conference here, they said that the committee which was appointed during former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s regime had given valuable suggestions for the improvement of rural economy through land reforms.

The party State executive committee member P. Kameswara Rao, Vizianagaram district secretary Vommi Ramana and joint secretary Bugata Ashok vowed to continue the fight for the achievement of the Special Category Status(SCS) for Andhra Pradesh. They asked the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government to put efforts sincerely to achieve SCS since it would be the lifeline for the State which was under a financial crisis.

