Implement EWS quota in Secretariat jobs, BJP urges State

BJP will continue to exert pressure on the State government to implement 10% quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the appointments it made to village and ward secretariats, BJP National Council member and former MP K. Haribabu has said.

Addressing a dharna organised by the BJYM as a part of the State-wide programme on the issue at the Gandhi statue near GVMC here on Friday, he said the YSRCP government failed to implement the quota for admissions to engineering and medical colleges as well as the recruitment that just concluded. The EWS quota was introduced by the Narendra Modi government in its first tenure to benefit those belonging to unreserved categories. The Union government was committed to implement the quota without affecting the other reserved categories and created additional seats in educational institutions, he said.

MLC P.V.N. Madhav said the spirit of the 10 % quota introduced by the Union government was defeated by the YSRCP government whereas governments in the other States were implementing it. In the vacancies that remained the EWS quota should be implemented, he demanded. Not only in the secretariats but also in all the other departments it should be implemented, he demanded.

Former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju said not implementing the EWS quota would affect 16,000 families and alleged it was betraying those belonging to EWS. At least now, in the posts that remained unfilled the quota should be implemented, he demanded. He came down heavily on the Jagan Mohan Reddy government stating that its sand policy had rendered lakhs of construction workers jobless.

BJYM National Executive member K. Surendra Mohan said a memorandum was presented to the Governor on the quota in the jobs. He said earlier too, BJYM agitated for seats under EWS in colleges.