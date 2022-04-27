Implement COVID-19 measures effectively, Jagan tells officials

‘Ensure incidents such as the ones reported in Tirupati and Vijayawada do not recur’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered the officials to implement the COVID-19 preventive measures effectively, and to ensure that the incidents such as the one reported at Ruia Hospital in Tirupati do not repeat.

At a review meeting on the Health Department on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said helpline numbers for patients to lodge complaints should be prominently displayed at the Arogya Mitra kiosks and also on ‘104’, ‘108’, and Thalli Bidda vehicles.

The Chief Minister said that one or two incidents would tarnish the reputation of the entire system, and advised the officials to set up an effective protocol system that would prevent the fleecing of patients.

He also exhorted the Police Department to be more vigilant so that crimes such as the sexual assault of a woman at the GGH in Vijayawada did not happen again.

Ministers Taneti Vanitha (Home) and Vidadala Rajini (Health and Family Welfare); Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma; DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy; Special Chief Secretary (CMO) K.S. Jawahar Reddy; and Principal Secretaries M. Ravi Chandra (COVID-19 management and vaccination) and Kumar Vishwajeet (Home) were among those present.

Virtual meet with Modi

Earlier, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the video- conference held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the COVID-19 situation and discussed measures to control its possible resurgence.