Implement 5% quota for Kapus, demands GVL

Bharatiya Janata Party MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao on Thursday demanded during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha that the Andhra Pradesh government should implement reservation (5%) for the Kapu community as Other Backward Classes (OBC).

He expressed regret that the Kapus account for 18% of the population but they continued to be socially and educationally backward. It was sad that the fruits of development were not reaching them in spite of all the rhetoric, he said.

Mr. Rao said Kapus were considered as Backward Classes (BCs) during the British era, but were derecognised in 1956 when Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy was the Chief Minister.

Successive governments had since kept the community on political sidelines, causing their deprivation on multiple fronts.

The MP pointed out that the AP Legislative Assembly had unanimously passed the A.P. Kapu (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions and of Appointments or Posts in Services under the State) Bill in December, 2017.

The Bill was then sent to the Central government, whereas the State could take it forward by exercising its discretionary powers.

Mr. Rao said the AP BJP proved its commitment to the empowerment of Kapus by appointing two leaders belonging to the community as its presidents whereas the YSR Congress government took them for granted.