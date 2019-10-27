Andhra Pradesh

Implement 2016 Act: NPRD

more-in

Activists of the National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD) on Saturday demanded that the State government should implement the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, in earnest.

NPRD activists including V. Hemalatha and Krishna district unit secretary N. Satyanarayana stated that activists from across the country would stage a protest over the poor implementation of the 2016 Act in Delhi on November 25.

In a meeting here, Mr. Satyanarayana alleged that at least 85 physically-challenged persons had already cleared the interview and found eligible to get the three-wheeler motor vehicles in Krishna district but the authorities concerned did not release the vehicles till date.

The NPRD was also planning to stage a protest on November 11 in Machilipatnam.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2020 11:25:55 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/implement-2016-act-nprd/article29808697.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY