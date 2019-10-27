Implement 2016 Act: NPRD

Activists of the National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD) on Saturday demanded that the State government should implement the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, in earnest.
NPRD activists including V. Hemalatha and Krishna district unit secretary N. Satyanarayana stated that activists from across the country would stage a protest over the poor implementation of the 2016 Act in Delhi on November 25.
In a meeting here, Mr. Satyanarayana alleged that at least 85 physically-challenged persons had already cleared the interview and found eligible to get the three-wheeler motor vehicles in Krishna district but the authorities concerned did not release the vehicles till date.
The NPRD was also planning to stage a protest on November 11 in Machilipatnam.
