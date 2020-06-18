Impart students skill sets needed for industries, CM tells officials

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials of the Department of Industries, Commerce, IT and Skill Development and A.P. State Skill Development Corporation to keep in constant touch with the industries and the 30 Skill Development Colleges (SDCs) coming up in the State to ensure availability and continuous supply of quality manpower.

In a review meeting on the SDCs on Thursday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said quality manpower was crucial for development of industries, to which the government attached due priority. He suggested that necessary skills in latest technologies be imparted to the youth to give them the competitive edge in the job market.

‘Conduct survey’

He instructed the officials to conduct a survey of the students passing out of polytechnic and ITIs, and engineering colleges in order to equip them with the required skills.

Officials gave a presentation on the SDCs, which will be offering 120 courses spanning 20 sectors, and said feedback was being taken from the industries on the skill sets they were looking for. The establishment of SDCs was estimated to cost ₹1,210 crore.