Impart skill training to students, says Governor

Harichandan addresses convocation of Ambedkar University

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Wednesday asked academicians to focus on providing skill-oriented education to students so that they would be better positioned to take on the challenges of the job market.

Addressing the second convocation of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University at Etcherla in Srikakulam district through online mode, the Governor asked the faculty to impart training in various short-term courses and help students gain practical knowledge with regular field visits related to their respective subjects.

He lauded the university’s efforts in optimum utilisation of technology to continue classes for students even in the period of COVID-19. University Vice Chancellor Nimma Venkata Rao said that the curriculum was designed in accordance with the National Education Policy-2020 to ensure overall development of students in their chosen subjects.

On the occasion, Dr. Venkata Rao presented gold medals to seven meritorious students who stood first in their respective branches. Two youngsters were also presented best research awards. Former Vice Chancellor Hanumanthi Lajapathi Rai, University Executive Council members B. Addai, P. Sujatha, Kumar Raja, and P. Vijay Kumar were present.