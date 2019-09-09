Immersion performed amid festive atmosphere

Ganesh nimajjana utsavam was celebrated on a grand scale as thousands of idols were immersed in the canals, tanks and rivers in the State on the seventh day of the Vinayaka Chaviti festival.

Towns and villages wore a festive look as the devotees who erected pandals and performed puja to Lord Ganesh idols over the last seven days since September 2, took the idols in processions for immersion in water bodies on Sunday.

About 45,000 idols were installed during the festival this year. Spiritual discourses were arranged at pandals while artistes and dance troupes performed cultural shows during the processions.

Though some organisers immersed the idols on the third and the fifth day of the festival, a majority of the utsav committee members performed nimajjanam on Sunday.

Poor feeding was organised at pandals even as streets reverberated with chants ‘Ganesh Maharaj Ki Jai’.

Tight security

Police arranged tight security during the processions. NDRF, SDRF, fire personnel and expert swimmers were arranged at all immersion points. Cranes were arranged for immersing the idols. Additional precautions were taken where the rivers and canals were in spate, the police said.