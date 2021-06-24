Imerys starts commercial sales from Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 June 2021 23:43 IST

Imerys, a company that specialises in providing mineral-based specialty solutions to industries, announced the commencement of commercial sales of its new Calcium Aluminate plant, here on Thursday. It was commissioned remotely from Lyon, France.

Imerys has invested ₹350 crore to set up the plant in Visakhapatnam and employs around 100 local, who have been trained in operation of the plant.

The setting up of the plant will enable the company to serve domestic customers with products adapted to their local needs. This is being said to be a rare FDI in Andhra Pradesh since the onset of the pandemic.

The new plant will supply to the refractory as well as the construction market with SECAR 70V, a calcium aluminate binder with controlled chemistry and optimised mineralogy for conventional castable applications, and SECAR 68V, a calcium aluminate binder dedicated to growing demand in low-cement castables.

These products have been developed by Imerys scientists to meet the specific needs of the Indian refractory and construction industries and adapted to the climate of the sub-continent, as per a release from the company.

The plant will also serve as a distribution centre of imported ready-to-use mortars and bentonite solutions to serve the fast-growing infrastructure sector, for applications such as waste water, tunnelling and civil engineering in general.

The city was chosen due to its access to the port.

Imerys India today employs around 800 people, located in 16 industrial sites and eight sales offices. In addition to the production of calcium aluminate binders, the Group produces specialty solutions for ceramics, plastics, polymers and refractory products.

“The opening of this new plant is a major milestone for Imerys. It is another proof that the Group continues to invest in growing markets and geographies, said Alessandro Dazza, Imerys Chief Executive Officer.

Imerys, an MNC, deals with mineral-based specialty solutions for industry, with 3.8 billion Euro revenue and has around 16,400 employees globally.