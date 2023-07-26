IMD warns of ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ in a few districts in Andhra Pradesh on July 27

July 26, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh will continue to experience heavy rainfall on July 27 (Thursday) as the low-pressure over the westcentral and northwest Bay of Bengal, off north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts, with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6-km above the mean sea level, is likely to move north-westwards across north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts.

Heavy rainfall forecast

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the districts of Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Palnadu, and Guntur will receive “extremely heavy rainfall,” while the districts of Bapatla, Prakasam, West Godavari and Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) will receive “very heavy rainfall” on the day.

The IMD has issued a warning for July 28 (Friday), as thunderstorms and strong winds (30-40 kmph) are likely across the State.

As per information, Yetapaka in the ASR district and Vijayawada airport recorded the maximum rainfall of 60 mm on July 26 (Wednesday) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., while the lowest of 1.5 mm to 1.75 mm was recorded in the Rayalaseema region, Prakasam, Nellore and Palnadu districts.

IMD’s Amaravati Centre Director S. Stella said the recent spell of rain would make up for what was lost in June.

The officials sounded a note of caution to the government and people, as landslips, flooding, crop damage might occur.

Advice to fishermen

Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea, as squally weather, with winds of speed 45-55 kmph, gusting at 65 kmph, was likely over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal.