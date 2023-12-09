ADVERTISEMENT

IMD to find out exact location of Cyclone Michaung’s landfall

December 09, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tornados occurred at Antarvedi and Rajahmundry due to the cyclone, said Director M. Sunanda

Rajulapudi Srinivas
File picture of heavy winds blowing at a beach in Bapatla district. High tides with strong gales were seen gushing out from the sea due to Cyclone Michaung. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is trying to trace the exact location where cyclone Michaung had made its landfall in Bapatla district of Andhra Pradesh.

The severe cyclonic storm had crossed the coast near Bapatla, between 12.30 p.m. to 2.30 p.m. on December 5 (Tuesday), said IMD, Visakhapatnam, Director M. Sunanda.

“The landfall of Michaung occurred 15 kms towards South West of Bapatla and 40 kms North East of Ongole, with an intensity of 85 to 95 kmph gusting wind speed,” Ms. Sunanda told The Hindu on Saturday.

Peculiar cyclone

“Michaung cyclone was peculiar when compared to other cyclones. It travelled slowly from Nellore towards Narsapuram, Ongole, Bapatla and Machilipatnam,” the Director said.

As the severe cyclonic storm travelled slowly for a long time, IMD has not come to a conclusion on the place of landfall immediately. We are doing an ‘observed track’ (study) on Michaung on different parameters,” the Director said.

A two-member team of meteorologists, including S.V.J. Kumar and M.Madhusudhana Rao, have been deputed to track the severe cyclonic storm.

“The meteorologists will visit the villages along the coast, interact with the villagers and identify the place where the cyclone had hit the coast. The team will submit its report shortly,” Ms. Sunanda said.

Tornados

Due to the severe cyclonic storm, tornadoes occurred at Antarvedi and at Rajahmundry, this time.

The team will also estimate the agriculture, property and human loss due to the cyclone. A report would be sent to the government on the damages caused by Michaung, she said.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

