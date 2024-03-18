IMD predicts heavy rainfall in North Coastal Andhra on March 20

March 18, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

North Coastal Andhra is likely to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday, March 20, under the influence of a trough, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Amaravati.

The department’s weather bulletin states that isolated places in the region are also likely to see thunderstorms accompanied by lightning for three days from March 19. A trough runs from Jharkhand to North Coastal Andhra Pradesh across Odisha at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

APSDMA caution

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) issued a caution for the districts of Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, Alluri Sitaram Raju, East Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam and Palnadu of light rain accompanied with lightning and thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, West Godavari, Nellore, NTR and Tirupati districts are also likely to receive scattered rain on Wednesday.

However, hot and humid weather will prevail over Rayalaseema for the next couple of days, it said.

APSDMA cautioned people not to wait under trees or visit fields.