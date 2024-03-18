GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in North Coastal Andhra on March 20

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning predicted in isolated places in the region for three days from March 19

March 18, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani

North Coastal Andhra is likely to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday, March 20, under the influence of a trough, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Amaravati.

The department’s weather bulletin states that isolated places in the region are also likely to see thunderstorms accompanied by lightning for three days from March 19. A trough runs from Jharkhand to North Coastal Andhra Pradesh across Odisha at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

APSDMA caution

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) issued a caution for the districts of Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, Alluri Sitaram Raju, East Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam and Palnadu of light rain accompanied with lightning and thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, West Godavari, Nellore, NTR and Tirupati districts are also likely to receive scattered rain on Wednesday.

However, hot and humid weather will prevail over Rayalaseema for the next couple of days, it said.

APSDMA cautioned people not to wait under trees or visit fields.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / rains

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.