HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IMD issues yellow alert for coastal Andhra Pradesh as heavy rains likely during next four days

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off the A.P. coast during the next four days

July 20, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

India Meteorological Department (IMD-Amaravati), has issued a yellow warning over the likely occurrence of heavy rains at isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next four days.

As per the IMD forecast, heavy rains are likely at isolated places over Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR), Eluru, NTR, Parvathipuram-Manyam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla and Prakasam districts during the next four days till July 24.

IMD also warned of squally weather with wind speed reaching up to 65 kmph along and off the north coastal Andhra Pradesh. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off the A.P. coast during the next four days.

The low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha coast and its associated cyclone circulation is likely to slowly move west-northwestwards across the Odisha coast during the next two to three days.

Under the influence of the same system, several areas in the State received light to very heavy rains in the 24 hours ending at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

During the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, Buttaigudem of ASR district received 107.75 mm of rainfall, as per the AP State Development Planning Society data. Several other mandals in the district received more than 100 mm of rainfall during the same period.

Also, mandals in Srikakulam, East Godavari, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, West Godavari, Anakapalli and Kakinada districts received moderate to heavy rainfall.

As per IMD, Chintur of ASR district registered 100 mm rainfall while Kunavaram of the same district registered 90 mm rainfall during the same period.

Meanwhile, between 8.30 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Thursday, Rayadurg of Anantapur district received 92.25 mm of rainfall while Buttaigudem of ASR district received 65.75 mm of rainfall.

Other mandals in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Bapatla, Parvathipuram-Manyam, East Godavari, Nandyal, Kurnool and NTR districts received moderate to heavy rainfall.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / rains

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.