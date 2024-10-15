IMD issues red alert for South Coastal A.P. and Rayalaseema

A day after very heavy rain (more than 115 mm) lashed several places in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh including Kavali, Addanki, Kandukur, the region recorded light to moderate rainfall on October 15, Tuesday.

According to the information provided by the A.P. State Development Planning Society, the day’s highest (by 7 p.m.) of 31 mm was recorded in Kovur in Nellore district. Nagari in Chittoor district, Tada and Puttur in Tirupati district, Pithapuram in Kakinada district, Podili in Prakasam district recorded rain somewhere between 25 mm and 30 mm from 8.30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert (extremely heavy rainfall) for the districts of Praksam, Nellore, Chittoor, Annamayya, Tirupati and YSR Kadapa on October 16, while orange alert is issued for Bapatla, Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts.

According to the IMD’s bulletin issued at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, the well-marked low pressure area over the central part of south Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards and lay centered over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 12 hours, triggering very heavy rainfall in coastal districts and Rayalaseema.

IMD, Amaravati Director S. Stella said many districts in the Rayalaseema region are likely to witness heavy rain by the midnight of October 15, as the depression will be moving closer to the coast of south Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu.

Squally winds with a speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, is likely to blow across the State.

Minister monitors situation

Meanwhile, Minister of Home and Disaster Management V. Anitha monitored the situation from the control room of the State Disaster Management Office on Tuesday. She instructed the officials to ensure that there is no miscommunication while sending alerts to the district administrations.

Satellite phones are being readied so that they can be used if the communication channels are affected by the inclement weather, she said.

Health staff on alert

Following heavy rainfall alerts from the Disaster Management Authority, the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department has made the necessary arrangements in the districts where heavy rainfall is expected.

Public Health and Family Welfare Director K. Padmavathi asked the officials to ensure that the epidemic cells remained available to the public round the clock in these districts. “Medical camps have already been set up near the rehabilitation centres and pregnant women have been shifted to government hospitals,” she said.

People can call State Epidemic helpline by dialling 9032384168 in emergencies, she said.