IMD issues ‘orange’, ‘yellow’ alerts in Andhra Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on August 29 (Thursday) forecast widespread rains in Andhra Pradesh from August 30 to September 1 under the influence of a low-pressure system that formed in the Bay of Bengal.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also issued ‘orange’ warning (heavy to very heavy rainfall) to 11 districts and ‘yellow’ warning (heavy rainfall) to four districts in the State.

The low-pressure is likely to move west-north-westwards and become more marked over west-central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal by August 30. Thereafter, while moving towards North Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts, it is likely to intensify into a depression over west-central (a region over the sea parallel to the Andhra Pradesh coast) and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal during the subsequent two days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under its influence, heavy rainfall, associated with lightning and strong surface winds (up to 30-40 kmph), is likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, near Kakinada, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions on August 30.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra and heavy rainfall over South Coastal Andhra on August 31. The rainfall activity may continue till September 2,” an IMD official said.

Meanwhile, several places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh received more than 30 mm of rainfall during the day.

Fishermen were advised not venture into the sea till further instructions. Offshore and onshore Exploration and Production (E&P) operators, shipping and port authorities in the coastal areas were also put on alert.

The IMD also predicted localised flooding of roads and water-logging in low-lying areas. It also predicted occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall and reduction of visibility over the sea area due to “sea spray induced by strong winds and heavy rainfall.” It also sounded an alert to the possibility of damage to vulnerable structures, and horticulture and standing crops due to inundation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.