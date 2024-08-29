GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IMD issues ‘orange’, ‘yellow’ alerts in Andhra Pradesh

It forecasts widespread rains from August 30 to September 2 under the influence of a low pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, advises fishermen not to venture into the sea till further instructions

Published - August 29, 2024 07:19 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao
Fitness enthusiasts enjoy their morning routine on the Beach Road despite inclement weather, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Fitness enthusiasts enjoy their morning routine on the Beach Road despite inclement weather, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on August 29 (Thursday) forecast widespread rains in Andhra Pradesh from August 30 to September 1 under the influence of a low-pressure system that formed in the Bay of Bengal.

It also issued ‘orange’ warning (heavy to very heavy rainfall) to 11 districts and ‘yellow’ warning (heavy rainfall) to four districts in the State.

The low-pressure is likely to move west-north-westwards and become more marked over west-central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal by August 30. Thereafter, while moving towards North Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha coasts, it is likely to intensify into a depression over west-central (a region over the sea parallel to the Andhra Pradesh coast) and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal during the subsequent two days.

Under its influence, heavy rainfall, associated with lightning and strong surface winds (up to 30-40 kmph), is likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, near Kakinada, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions on August 30.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra and heavy rainfall over South Coastal Andhra on August 31. The rainfall activity may continue till September 2,” an IMD official said.

Meanwhile, several places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh received more than 30 mm of rainfall during the day.

Fishermen were advised not venture into the sea till further instructions. Offshore and onshore Exploration and Production (E&P) operators, shipping and port authorities in the coastal areas were also put on alert.

The IMD also predicted localised flooding of roads and water-logging in low-lying areas. It also predicted occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall and reduction of visibility over the sea area due to “sea spray induced by strong winds and heavy rainfall.” It also sounded an alert to the possibility of damage to vulnerable structures, and horticulture and standing crops due to inundation.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / weather / rains

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.