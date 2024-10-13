IMD issues heavy rain forecast for Rayalaseema till Oct. 17

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Rayalaseema from October 14 to 17 under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

According to the IMD’s bulletin issued on October 13 (Sunday), a low pressure area is likely to form over central parts of south Bay of Bengal around October 14 due to the cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean. It moved west-north westwards and lay over southeast Bay of Bengal at 8.30 a.m. on October 13. The IMD said it is likely to become a well-marked low pressure area and move west-north westwards towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh during the subsequent 48 hours.

Moreover, while conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to withdraw from the country, the northeast monsoon rainfall activity is like to commence over south-east peninsular region during the same period as easterly and northeasterly winds are setting in, the IMD said.

IMD Amaravati Director S. Stella said heavy rains are very likely over a few places of south-coastal A.P. and Rayalaseema between October 14 and 17, while moderate to heavy rains are likely in Rayalaseema on October 18.

The IMD has issued yellow (heavy rainfall) and orange (heavy to very heavy) alerts for a few districts of both regions starting October 14. The yellow alert on Monday is for Bapatla, Krishna, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, Annamayya and Chittoor districts.

On October 15, the orange alert has been issued for the districts of Prakasam, YSR Kadapa, SPSR Nellore, Annamayya and Tirupati. On October 16, the same extends to Chittoor, Sri Sathya Sai and Anantapur districts.

On October 17, a yellow alert has been issued for Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Anakapalle in north-coastal Andhra and across Rayalaseema, except for the districts of Chittoor, Anantapur and Sathya Sai where the orange alert continues.

Meanwhile, following the IMD’s forecast, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has alerted all district administrations to make all necessary arrangements. Urging people to stay away from water bodies during rains and from trees, poles and hoardings in the event of lightning, the APSDMA said people can call 1070, 112, 18004250101 for help during emergencies.

