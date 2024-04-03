ADVERTISEMENT

IMD issues heatwave alert for next three days in 12 districts of Andhra Pradesh

April 03, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

People advised to drink plenty of water even when not feeling thirsty, and to watch out for heatstroke symptoms

Nellore Sravani

A couple carrying an air-cooler home on their two-wheeler, in Vijayawada on Wednesday. The soaring temperatures are forcing people to buy air-conditioners and coolers in order to beat the heat. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Amaravati, has sounded an alert as heatwave conditions are very likely in the next three days in several districts in the State.

Heatwaves are declared when there is a departure of temperature from the normal by 4.50° C to 6.40° C, or when the actual temperature is equal to or more than 45° C. For the IMD to declare heatwaves in a region, one of these criteria has to be met for two days.

IMD Amaravati Director S. Stella said the districts where heatwave conditions are very likely from April 4 to 6 are Nellore, Prakasam, Palnadu, NTR, Kakinada, Anantapur, Sathya Sai, Kurnool, Nandyal, Annamayya, YSR and Tirupati.

Listing out measures one should take to minimise the impact during heatwave, the IMD, in a release, has asked people to keep abreast of weather updates, drink sufficient water even when not thirsty, wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose and porous cotton clothes and use protective goggles and shoes while going out in the sun.

Those working outside should use a hat or an umbrella, put damp cloth on their head, neck, face and arms and drink plenty of fluids.

People have to be wary of symptoms of heat stroke, such as heat rash, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, sweating and seizures.

On April 3 (Wednesday), the maximum temperature of 43° C was recorded in Nandyal, followed by Kurnool (42.7°), Anantapur (42.6°), and Kadapa (42.2°).

