IMD forecasts severe heatwave conditions in Andhra Pradesh from May 14

May 13, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh is likely to experience severe heatwave conditions during the next four to five days as the maximum temperatures are likely to touch the season’s peak.

Based on the maximum temperature forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has warned that 136 mandals in the State are likely to experience severe heatwave conditions, while heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in 173 mandals on May 14 (Sunday).

Similarly, while 153 mandals are likely to experience severe heatwave conditions, 132 mandals may have heatwave conditions on May 15 (Monday).

The APSDMA has also said that the maximum temperatures in the coastal districts of Vizianagaram, Parvatipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Ankapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Eluru, NTR, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam and Nellore may rise to 45-47° Celsius. In the Rayalaseema districts, the maximum temperatures may vary between 42° Celsius and 44° Celsius on both the days.

On May 16, the maximum temperatures in the coastal districts may vary between 45° Celsius and 48° Celsius.

The IMD has also warned that the maximum temperatures in many places may increase by 2-6° Celsius during the next four days.

APSDMA Managing Director B.R. Ambedkar said all the district administrations had been alerted. He said people in need of help, or information related to the severe weather conditions could dial 1070, 112, or 18004250101.

He said people, particularly senior citizens, pregnant women, and children should stay hydrated by consuming liquids such as lassi, buttermilk, coconut water, oral rehydration solution, and lemon juice.

On May 13 (Saturday), the highest maximum temperature of 42.2° Celsius was recorded at Jangamaheswara Puram of Palnadu district. It was followed by Garikapadu of Guntur (41.4), Nandyal (41), Bapatla (40.5), Kurnool (40.1), Kurnool (40.1) and Kadapa (40).