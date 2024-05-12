GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

IMD forecasts rain in North and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on May 13

It says that thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and winds gusting at 40-50 kmph, are likely at isolated places; maximum temperature likely to be 40 degrees Celsius at most places, says APSDMA

Published - May 12, 2024 09:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
IMD says that wet spell is likely at isolated places in Parvatipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and Eluru.

IMD says that wet spell is likely at isolated places in Parvatipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and Eluru. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain at a few places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh on May 13, the polling day, while the Rayalaseema region may see a dry day.

A bulletin issued by the IMD said thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and winds gusting at 40-50 kmph, are likely at isolated places across the North and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam because of a cyclonic circulation over south interior Karnataka and neighbourhood at 1.5-km above the mean sea level.

S. Karunasagar, a senior scientist at IMD-Amaravati, said that rain was likely in the above-mentioned places in the afternoon.

“We can expect rain at a few places in Parvatipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and Eluru. Rayalaseema will mostly see a dry day, excepting Tirupati and Chittoor districts, where the probability of rainfall is higher,” he said.

As per the forecast of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), the maximum temperature in most places on Monday would hover over 40 degree Celsius, barring a few in Guntur, Krishna and Eluru districts, where it was expected to be between 41 degree and 43 degree Celsius.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / weather / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.