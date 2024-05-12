IMD forecasts rain in North and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on May 13

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain at a few places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh on May 13, the polling day, while the Rayalaseema region may see a dry day.

A bulletin issued by the IMD said thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and winds gusting at 40-50 kmph, are likely at isolated places across the North and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam because of a cyclonic circulation over south interior Karnataka and neighbourhood at 1.5-km above the mean sea level.

S. Karunasagar, a senior scientist at IMD-Amaravati, said that rain was likely in the above-mentioned places in the afternoon.

“We can expect rain at a few places in Parvatipuram Manyam, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and Eluru. Rayalaseema will mostly see a dry day, excepting Tirupati and Chittoor districts, where the probability of rainfall is higher,” he said.

As per the forecast of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), the maximum temperature in most places on Monday would hover over 40 degree Celsius, barring a few in Guntur, Krishna and Eluru districts, where it was expected to be between 41 degree and 43 degree Celsius.