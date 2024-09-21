ADVERTISEMENT

IMD forecasts heavy rain at isolated places in Andhra Pradesh

Updated - September 21, 2024 08:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A low-pressure area is likely to form around September 23 under the influence of two cyclonic systems, it says

The Hindu Bureau

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain for coastal Andhra Pradesh until September 23, and for Rayalaseema on September 24 and 25.

Along with rain, thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning and strong winds, are likely across the State until September 25 under the influence of two cyclonic circulations over the Bay of Bengal — one over westcentral Bay of Bengal, extending up to mid tropospheric levels and another over northern parts of Thailand and neighbourhood, and extending up to mid tropospheric levels, the IMD says.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal around September 23 under the influence of the two systems, the IMD adds.

