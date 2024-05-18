GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IMD forecasts above-normal rainfall for Andhra Pradesh this year

More rain is in store for the State from May 22; temperatures may rise from May 25, but we will not see April-like heat, says IMD Amaravati Director

Published - May 18, 2024 07:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph are likely in isolated places across the State on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph are likely in isolated places across the State on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted above-normal rainfall this year in Andhra Pradesh. The exact date of the onset of the southwest monsoon in the State is yet to be known.

Director of IMD, Amaravati, S. Stella, said: “It is too early to talk about the arrival of the SW monsoon in the State, as it is based on its advancement from Kerala. We can only predict it two days in advance. However, we will see above-normal rainfall this year.”

She added that the monsoon usually covers Rayalaseema in the first week of June, and then the rest of the State by June 14.

“More rain is in store for the State from May 22. Temperatures may rise from May 25, but we will not see April-like heat,” Ms. Stella added.

The IMD bulletin issued on Saturday, May 18, says heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely in isolated places across the State tomorrow. The southwest monsoon is advancing into the South Andaman Sea, some parts of the Southeast Bay of Bengal, and the Nicobar Islands. Thunderstorms and lightning are predicted until May 22.

It also said a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Southwest Bay of Bengal around May 22, which would then concentrate into a depression around May 24.

On Saturday, the maximum temperatures across the State remained below 39° Celsius, the highest being Tirupati that recorded 38.2° Celsius, as per the IMD. Many parts of the State experienced thundershowers.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / weather / rains

