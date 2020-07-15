iMASQ buses hit the road for COVID-19 testing

Three Intelligent Monitoring Analysis Service Quarantine (iMASQ) bus services kick-started mass COVID-19 tests in the high-risk areas of East Godavari district on Wednesday.
Kakinada Member of Parliament V. Geetha Viswanath and Kakinada city MLA D. Chandrasekhar Reedy, accompanied by East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy, interacted with the iMASQ staff and appealed to the fisherfolk to undergo the COVID-19 test at their village itself.
Mr. Muralidhar Reddy said the three iMASQ bus services would cover the high-risk areas across the district. In Rajamahendravaram, city MP M. Bharat, who inaugurated the service, urged the people to voluntarily come forward for the COVID-19 test.
New cases
Meanwhile, as many as 281 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in East Godavari district in the past 24 hours as of Wednesday morning. The highest number of 69 cases were reported in the district headquarters of Kakinada followed by 47 in Rajamahendravaram city. On the other hand, 117 persons were discharged from hospitals after recovery, according to a bulletin.
In Kakinada rural, a total of 24 persons tested positive, while 34 contracted the virus in Rajamahendravaram rural.
