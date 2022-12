December 29, 2022 07:28 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - ANANTAPUR

President of the Indian Medical Association(IMA)‘s Anantapur chapter has been given the national award for being the best president of a local branch.

Gujjala Hemalatha, president of Andhra Pradesh IMA Women Doctors’ Wing, received the award for the year 2021-22 from IMA national president Sahaja Nanda Prasad Singh during the 94th Netcon conference at Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday night.

The conference concluded on Wednesday.