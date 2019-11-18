IMA to promote health awareness among the poor

The new body of the Indian Medical Association of Tirupati region on Sunday took an oath to spread the health awareness campaigns in a big way, focusing on the rural areas and urban slums.

The IMA (Tirupati) president, P. Ravi Raju, speaking at the installation ceremony held in Tirupati, expressed concern at the growing incidence of life-threatening ailments among the poor and downtrodden sections considering their ignorance of many medical emergencies.

“More than 70% of the underprivileged sections still approach quacks and RMPs in rural areas for serious health conditions, and depend on self-medication. This has led to increase in health risk among them,” Dr. Ravi Raju said.

The IMA president said that Tirupati Chapter, one of the biggest in the country, had to receive maximum focus from the Central and State governments. He said that the IMA members would be joining the health awareness drives and medical camps all over the region.

Tirupati MP Balli Durga Prasad and Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam said that they would provide their best cooperation to the activities of the IMA.

The IMA key functionaries, Srihari Rao, Yugandhar and Kondeti Madhu were also present.